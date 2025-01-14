10,081 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 869,482 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

