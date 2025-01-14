11,799 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.