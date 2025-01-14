11,799 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NTLA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $34.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
