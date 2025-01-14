131,960 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of The Baldwin Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $29,447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $8,643,250.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,512.60. This trade represents a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

