2,743 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.5 %

TPX stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

