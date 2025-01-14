3,510 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

