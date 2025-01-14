4,473 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,229,000 after acquiring an additional 287,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after buying an additional 211,267 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.