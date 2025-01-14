4,550 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 511,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

