698 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $71.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

