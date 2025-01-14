727 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

