755 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after buying an additional 333,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after acquiring an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,948.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $456.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.72 and a 200-day moving average of $385.72. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $191.88 and a one year high of $506.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

