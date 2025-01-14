8,495 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

