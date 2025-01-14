9,409 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 910.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

