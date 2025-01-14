Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.85.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $408.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.55 and a 200-day moving average of $516.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.