Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and traded as low as $40.16. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 20,695 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

