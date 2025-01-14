Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,304 shares of company stock worth $2,459,900 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $101.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

