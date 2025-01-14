Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $258.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,955. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after acquiring an additional 137,333 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after buying an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,111,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

