Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 706.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 789,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $147,155,000 after purchasing an additional 691,770 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $191,911,000. Zega Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 62,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

