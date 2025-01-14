Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

