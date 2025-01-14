American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 345,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 99,513 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

