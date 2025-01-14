American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and traded as low as $41.25. American Business Bank shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 44,174 shares trading hands.

American Business Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Read More

