American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

