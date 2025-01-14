Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

