Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

