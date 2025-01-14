AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stake Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,115,402.32. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.06.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $315.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.80. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $417.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

