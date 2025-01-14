Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,599 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 528.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

