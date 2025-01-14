Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.