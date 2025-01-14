Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

