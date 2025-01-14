Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

