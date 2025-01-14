Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

