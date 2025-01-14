Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.