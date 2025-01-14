Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.