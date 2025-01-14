Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,117 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,969 shares of company stock worth $46,656,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

