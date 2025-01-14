Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

