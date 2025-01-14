Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

