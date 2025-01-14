Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.