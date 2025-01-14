Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $261.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.69 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $226.06 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.