Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.