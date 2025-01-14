Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

