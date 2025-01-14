Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -265.33 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

