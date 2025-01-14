Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $183.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

