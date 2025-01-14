Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

