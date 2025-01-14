Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

