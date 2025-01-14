Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

