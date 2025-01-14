Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Bcwm LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,571,000 after buying an additional 464,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

AMT opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

