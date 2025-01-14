Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

