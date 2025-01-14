Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $162.22 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.