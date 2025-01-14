Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

