Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $403,000 in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGT. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 848.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

