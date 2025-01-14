Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 40.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,351 shares of company stock worth $37,515,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

