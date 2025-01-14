Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

